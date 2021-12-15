Sergio Correa was found guilty of murdering two people with a baseball bat and stabbing their son 60 times.

A state jury in New London found Correa, 30, of Hartford, Connecticut, guilty of 13 of 14 crimes, including murder with exceptional circumstances. This crime carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. After a month-long trial, the verdicts were announced on the third day of deliberations. The sentencing date was set for March.

On December 20, 2017, Kenneth Lindquist, 56, and his wife, Janet Lindquist, 61, were found dead in their burning house in Griswold, Connecticut. Matthew Lindquist, 21, was found dead in a rural area close to the house five months later.

According to police and prosecutors, Matthew Lindquist arranged a deal with Correa to trade his parents’ guns for narcotics and cash. When Correa and his sister, Ruth Correa, came, they chased Lindquist into the woods, where Sergio Correa allegedly assaulted him with a machete. Authorities say the brother and sister then stabbed and slashed Lindquist over 60 times.

Sergio Correa clubbed Kenneth Lindquist to death with a baseball bat when the Correas entered the Lindquist home, then attacked Janet Lindquist with the bat and strangled her, according to authorities.

According to police authorities, the Correas gathered goods in the house, including jewelry, cash, and even the family’s Christmas presents, before burning the house on fire and fleeing.

Friends and family members of the Lindquists hugged and cried outside the courthouse after the verdict was read. The couple’s surviving son, Eric Lindquist, said the guilty verdicts are hardly a win for his family.

“A guilty judgment does not imply justice has been served; it does not mean the court system is functioning; it does not mean we can go back to our old life,” Eric Lindquist said in a statement. “The lives that were snatched by cold-blooded killers will never be given back.” One of Correa’s public defenders, Corrie-Ann Mainville, stated that while they accept the jury’s decision, state law requires an automatic appeal of a murder conviction in unique circumstances.

