Sergio Aguero and Gareth Bale were named to the Liverpool XI that was never formed.

In previous years, Liverpool has missed out on some significant major transactions.

Transfer fees have been complicated, and competition from other teams has resulted in a number of deals falling through, many of which the club will regret.

In some circumstances, certain players failing to make the transfer to Anfield has worked out for the better, but for others, there will always be a case of ‘what if.’

In recent years, the Reds have had more success in the transfer market, but that hasn’t been a consistent theme at the club.

We looked at eleven players who Liverpool were unable to sign and what transpired as a result.

In the summer of 2014, Michel Vorm surfaced as a possible back-up option for Simon Mignolet.

Brendan Rodgers was attempting to sign the Swansea shot-stopper at the moment, and he was hoping for a reunion with the Dutchman.

Vorm was linked with Liverpool again two years ago after being released by Tottenham Hotspur, but no deal was struck.

In 2006, Sevilla agreed to transfer Alves to Liverpool, but a snag occurred shortly after the deal appeared to be done.

Rafa Benitez was informed he had to choose between signing a new defender and signing a new attacker, and he chose the latter.

Alves joined Barcelona, and Dirk Kuyt was signed for £9 million.

In the summer of 2017, Liverpool’s pursuit of Virgil van Dijk did not proceed as planned.

Liverpool were compelled to issue an apology to Southampton after the Saints denounced Liverpool for an alleged unlawful approach for the Dutch defender.

Liverpool declared their interest in Van Dijk had stopped, but they would go on to sign him six months later.

At the close of the 2002/03 season, Gerard Houllier made a bid to sign John Terry.

Liverpool attempted to take advantage of Chelsea’s financial difficulties at the time by recruiting Terry.

At the time, Phil Thompson was the assistant manager, and he informed the Paddy Power podcast From The Horse’s Mouth how close a deal was to being done.

“After the game, Gerard Houllier told me that Terry was a bit of a player as Chelsea did a lap of honour. I agreed, but added, “I don’t believe.” “The summary comes to an end.”