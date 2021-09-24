Sergeant Whiskers, a stray cat who comforted a U.S. soldier overseas, is looking for a new home.

While on active service in the Middle East, a US soldier built a bond with a young kitten. She’s now trying to find a way to bring the cat, dubbed “Sergeant Whiskers,” to live with her in America, with the support of the charitable group Guardians of Rescue.

Sergeant Whiskers paid a paid service member, Sergeant Kelsey, a visit in her office tent six weeks into her tour, according to a Facebook post on the Guardians of Rescue Facebook page. Because Sergeant Kelsey is still on active service, Guardians of Rescue President Robert Misseri only spoke to her by that name.

The report stated, “She was visibly starved, wounded, and so frail she could only move a few steps at a time.” “She was in severe need of assistance. SGT Kelsey began caring for the small cat and was inspired by her strength and determination to survive; she named her Sergeant Whiskers.”

The cat became a “source of comfort and an escape from the concern and pressures of the job SGT Kelsey and her colleagues stood up to do” as the two became closer over time. Sergeant Whiskers eventually led Kelsey to her two kittens.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Kelsey reached out to Guardians of Rescue, which works to bring animals who have bonded with service members to the United States, when she was unable to bring the kitties home herself.

According to Misseri, the organization has expanded its network of local partners who assist with medical testing and paperwork.

He explained, “Our American service members can’t do it on their own.” “They aren’t allowed to take the animals back with them on the plane. Medical testing, transportation, and paperwork are all provided by this organization.”

Finding the nearest veterinarian is one of the most difficult tasks the organization faces when assisting service members and their new canine pals. Veterinarians are frequently five to ten hours distant, according to Misseri.

Despite the difficulties the organization faces, Misseri believes it is all worth it because of what it means to service people.

“I’ve spoken with military personnel who. This is a condensed version of the information.