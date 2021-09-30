Sergeant Damionia Lott of the United States Army died near the North Korean border.

Earlier this month, a female US soldier stationed near the North Korean border died.

Sgt. Damionia Lott died on September 19 at an off-base hospital in South Korea, according to Stars and Stripes.

She was a supply sergeant with the 210th Field Artillery Brigade’s 70th Brigade Support Battalion at Camp Casey, according to the command.

According to Stars and Stripes, the command said her death was not related to a training event but declined to disclose further specifics.

Lott was rated as “excellent” by the 210th Field Artillery Brigade in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

On Facebook, you can see posts, images, and more.

The post added, “Today, the Thunder Family is extremely saddened by the loss of our sister in arms, SGT Damionia Lott.” “She was a fantastic NCO in the 70th Brigade Support Battalion and will be sorely missed.”

Lott, a Louisiana native, joined the Marine Corps in 2016 but transferred to the Army four years later. Over the summer, she arrived to the battalion in South Korea.

Her unit claimed it was “deeply grieved and horrified” by her death in a statement to Stars and Stripes.

“Sergeant Lott was an outstanding non-commissioned officer who always led by example and made coaching and mentoring others a high priority,” said the support battalion’s senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Tiffany Montgomery.

“She was well respected and greatly admired by the entire chain of command,” Montgomery noted.

Lott received the Army Commendation Medal posthumously.

The US Army has been approached for more information.

According to the latest figures from the US Defense Manpower Data Center, some 26,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea as part of a mutual defense pact.

The majority of them are stationed in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, at Camp Humphreys. Camp Casey is located near the Demilitarized Zone in Dongducheon, roughly 40 miles north of Seoul.

At the informal end of the Korean War in 1953, the DMZ was formed as a buffer zone between North and South Korea.

Hundreds of thousands of North and South Korean troops are stationed along the DMZ, according to the Associated Press, and the strip of territory is littered with. This is a condensed version of the information.