Serco has been awarded a new contract to run test and trace centers worth up to £322 million.

Serco, the outsourcing behemoth, has been awarded a fresh contract of up to £322 million to run Covid-19 testing facilities for another year.

Following a competitive procurement procedure, executives claimed they signed a new arrangement with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to operate regional, local, and mobile testing centers in England and Northern Ireland.

Due to its flexibility to demand levels in the coming months, the value of the new 12-month contract, with the option of a six-month extension, could alter dramatically, they warned.

Serco will keep roughly 20% of its sites open in England and Northern Ireland, including drive-through and walk-in exam centers, as well as mobile sites.

“We are pleased of our role in creating and operating the UK’s extremely effective Covid-19 testing infrastructure,” Serco chief executive Rupert Soames stated.

“NHS Test & Trace has built a network of regional, local, and mobile sites that have delivered over 18.5 million individual tests, an average of 51,000 tests per day, since its inception in March 2020.

“We are ecstatic that the DHSC has chosen us to continue assisting them with these services for at least the next 12 months.”

He went on to say that the new arrangement is unlikely to boost profits beyond what was forecast earlier this month.

Serco said on June 14 that it anticipates underlying trading profit to reach £200 million this year, up £15 million from previous estimates due to the prolongation of Covid-19 limits.

Serco has been chastised for its high profits from the pandemic, as well as its decision to begin paying a dividend to shareholders.

In February, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the reintroduction of profits this year “outrageous.”

“Taxpayers’ money shouldn’t be transferred to Serco’s stockholders via dividends,” he tweeted at the time.

“The government should have trusted our NHS and local communities with Test and Trace.”

