September Quotes: 10 Sayings To Commemorate The Month’s First Day

The summer season is almost over, and it’s time to ring in the new year with a celebration of September. This month also marks the autumn equinox and the start of the harvest season.

The autumnal equinox usually falls on September 22nd, 23rd, or 24th. Pumpkin spice lattes, light cardigans, and the start of football season are all things that come to mind at this time of year. Wednesday is the first day of the month, and it’s the perfect time to welcome the cooler weather and start planning fun fall activities.

To commemorate September, here are some quotes culled from Good Reads and Brainy Quotes:

“As crisp and brilliant as an apple, the morning of September 1st was.” J.K. Rowling

2. “We know that in September, we’ll be wandering among the ruins of the summer. Summer’s ghost will be welcomed.” Henry Rollins (Henry Rollins)

3. “Because it’s a long, long time from May to December / But the days get shorter as September approaches.” Maxwell Anderson is a writer.

“Remember, in September, in the rain / The sun faded out just like a dying amber / That September in the rain,” says the narrator. — Harry Warren and Al Dubin

5. “September was a thirty-day farewell to summer, a season that left everyone glad and tired of the hot, humid weather and laborious but wonderful adventures.” Lea Malot is a writer who lives in France.

“We claim to be in love / while secretly longing for rain / while sipping coke and playing games / September has arrived once more.” — Sylvian, David

“September days are here, by all these delightful indications, with summer’s best weather and autumn’s best cheer.” Helen Hunt Jackson (Henry Hunt Jackson)

8. “Another fall, another page turned: there was a sense of jubilee in that annual October beginning, as if summer had washed away last year’s mistakes.” Wallace Stegner (Wallace Stegner)

“September is decked out in spectacular dahlias, glorious marigolds, and starry zinnias. October, the ostentatious sister, has placed a large order for the most beautiful forest tapestry for her lavish reception.” — Wendell Holmes, Olive

“Ah, September!” says number ten. You’re the gateway to the season that reawakens my spirit… But I have to admit that I only like you because you are a precursor to my favorite month, October.” Peggy Toney Horton (Peggy Toney Horton) (Peggy Toney Horton