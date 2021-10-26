Sepp van den Berg’s choice was confirmed, and Liverpool fans were ecstatic.

After Liverpool granted Preston North End permission to play Sepp van den Berg in their Carabao Cup tie, the centre-back can now play against his parent club.

Van den Berg, a £1.3 million signing from PEC Zwolle two years ago, has made 17 appearances for the Championship club during a season-long loan.

After the sides were paired together in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round fixture at Deepdale, it was unclear whether Liverpool would allow the 19-year-old to play.

However, Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders has revealed why Van den Berg has been allowed to play.

He answered, “Of course he should play.” “You must spend a lot of time in the kitchen if you want to be a chef.

“What message would we send if we sent our players out on loan to get excellent games – and there’s a nice game coming up – and then didn’t let them play?”

We want to provide possibilities for new players, and for Sepp, this is an incredible game.”

Van den Berg has spent much of the season as a right wing-back, despite being a centre-back by trade. He had a four-month loan spell at Preston previous season.

Lijnders went on to say: “I’ve been in touch with him. He is looking forward to it because it is the most important thing to him.

“It’s precisely what he requires. A youthful centre-back who is competing in the Championship while playing in a different position. You’ll be ready for a lot if you can get out of that league.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him in preseason next year.”