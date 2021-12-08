Separation of Church and State Could Be jeopardized by a Supreme Court ruling on religious schools.

On Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that could significantly alter the nature of funding for religious schools across the country.

In Carson v. Makin, the nine justices must rule whether Maine’s tuition assistance program, which excludes so-called “sectarian” schools from receiving subsidies, violates the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has already showed a tendency to side with religious liberty, particularly in the case of schools, but detractors regard a verdict against Maine as a blow to the separation of religion and state, as it may open the door to public funding for religious education.

The lawsuit revolves around Maine’s practically unique method of providing state funds to pupils so that they might receive a public education in private schools.

This is because more than half of the state’s school districts do not have a public high school.

Around 175,000 pupils attend their neighborhood public school or another district’s public school. Some school districts enable pupils to attend either a public or private school, with the district paying the tuition.

Sectarian Educational Institutions

Maine pays for around 4,800 kids to attend the state’s 11 private, non-sectarian schools, but the tuition program does not cover schools that are “sectarian”—that is, schools that provide religious instruction that the state believes is incompatible with a public education. Separation of church and state proponents would also claim that public support for religious education in schools breaches the separation concept.

David and Amy Carson, as well as Troy and Angela Nelson, are challenging the state over the exclusion of religious schools. The Carsons took their daughter to Bangor Christian School from kindergarten to high school, and they believe the state should pay the tuition because their community lacks a high school.

The Nelsons want to send their kid to Temple Academy, but they won’t be able to afford it without financial support from the state. Both schools are Christian, employ exclusively born-again Christians, and refuse to admit or hire LGBTQ students or employees.

Parents have filed a lawsuit, alleging that the exclusion of sectarian schools is a violation of the free exercise clause. This is a condensed version of the information.