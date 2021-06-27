Sensitive defense documents were discovered at a bus stop by a member of the public.

According to the BBC, one set of documents examined the likely Russian response to HMS Defender’s passage through Ukrainian waters off the coast of Crimea on Wednesday, while another set of documents outlined plans for a possible UK military deployment in Afghanistan.

The department takes information security very seriously, and an investigation has been started.

“The Ministry of Defence was told last week of an incident in which classified defense papers were seized by a member of the public,” a representative for the MoD stated.

“At the time, the employee in question reported the loss.

“Any additional comment would be inappropriate.”

The episode, said to Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey, was “as embarrassing as it is concerning for ministers.”

“It is critical that the Secretary of State’s internal investigation determines how highly sensitive materials were removed from the Ministry of Defense in the first place and then abandoned in this manner,” he stated.

“At the end of the day, ministers must be able to assure the public that national security has not been jeopardized, that no military or security activities have been harmed, and that proper processes have been put in place to ensure that anything similar does not happen again.”

HMS Defender is a member of the UK Carrier Strike Group, which is currently its route to the Indo-Pacific.

HMS Defender is a member of the UK Carrier Strike Group, which is currently its route to the Indo-Pacific.

However, earlier this month, it was reported that it would be temporarily breaking away from the organization to carry out its "own set of operations" in the.