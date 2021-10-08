‘Senseless actions of a total stranger’ cruelly ended a woman’s life.

When she didn’t come home, the brother of a popular former headteacher suspected “something was really wrong.”

On the M57, Paula Kingdon had no chance of avoiding Ann Marie Crook’s Renault Clio, which was speeding towards oncoming traffic.

Ms Kingdon’s compassion and devotion to others were described in court when Crook was sentenced for the crash on Thursday.

Ms Kingdon was driving onto the M57 at around 9.30 a.m. on October 31, 2019, on her way to see her brother Stephen Sharples.

The 64-year-old was in Kirkby to see her stepfather John, whom she helped care for, and had sent a WhatsApp message to Stephen Sharples immediately before leaving.

“So shortly after waving Paula off, John opened his front door to police officers who told him Paula was dead,” Mr Sharples wrote in an emotional statement.

He went on to say that after Ms Kingdon’s death, John’s physical and mental health had taken a “distressing fall.”

Mr Sharples claimed he sensed something was “extremely wrong” when his sister failed to show up at his house and then received a call at 3 p.m. informing him of her untimely demise.

Ms Kingdon was a beloved aunt to her two nieces and was well-known in the community where she worked for decades.

She had spent 40 years of her life at Westfield Primary School in Chesterfield, despite being from Merseyside. Twenty of those years were spent as the principal of a school.

Hundreds of people attended Ms Kingdon’s burial, according to the court, and her death was a tragic loss for the community. She was described as caring, conscientious, and committed to helping others.

“Paula earned the chance to enjoy her retirement after a lifetime of dedicated herself to others,” Mr Sharples continued.

“She embraced her new life with the same vigor and enthusiasm that she had brought to her job, and she cheerfully split her time between seeing family and friends, traveling, attending to the theater, caring for John, and cheering on Liverpool FC.”

“It breaks my heart that Paula has this lovely new chapter of her life.”

“The summary comes to an end.”