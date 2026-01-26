Senior DCI Officer Arrested After Shooting Two Men in Kitengela Bar Brawl

A senior officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is in custody following an incident early Monday morning in Kitengela, where he allegedly shot two men during an altercation at a popular nightclub. The victims, both seriously injured, are currently battling for their lives in a local hospital.

Altercation Turns Violent

At approximately 2:30 a.m., a routine night of revelry at the Kitengela club was abruptly interrupted by the sharp sound of gunfire. Eyewitnesses report that the confrontation began as a heated argument between the officer, who was allegedly intoxicated, and other patrons. What seemed to be a minor dispute quickly escalated, resulting in the officer pulling out his Ceska pistol and firing at close range, hitting two men in the abdomen and leg. Both victims were rushed to Kajiado Referral Hospital, where they were described as being in critical but stable condition. One of the men underwent emergency surgery to remove a bullet near his spine.

The suspect, a senior detective stationed in Nairobi, was disarmed by club security before being handed over to responding uniformed officers. He is currently being held at Kitengela Police Station as authorities prepare for his arraignment. Local law enforcement is now under scrutiny, with calls from residents for swift justice following the traumatic incident.

Unfolding Questions on Police Conduct

This incident has raised renewed concerns over the behavior of off-duty law enforcement officers. According to data from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), there has been a disturbing rise in cases of off-duty officers involved in violent incidents, often fueled by alcohol. While investigations are still underway, the officer’s actions have sparked outrage among local residents, who have called for greater accountability within the police force.

John Kamau, a local boda boda operator, voiced the community’s anger, stating, “We cannot live in a country where you go out for a drink and end up in the ICU because a policeman had a bad day.” The investigation is now focused on the Internal Affairs Unit, with the public awaiting clarity on whether the officer will face appropriate disciplinary measures or if this will be another case of justice delayed.