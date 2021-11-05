Senior Citizen has a chance to win the Grand Sefton Chase at Aintree.

On Saturday afternoon, the Betway Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (GBB Race) (2.15pm) at Aintree Racecourse can be won.

The first run over the renowned Randox Grand National fences this season will be the highlight of Aintree’s second autumn meeting, after the race was shifted from its regular spot alongside the Becher Chase at the start of next month.

And Alan King’s Senior Citizen has a chance to win in what appears to be a fiercely competitive competition.

Senior Citizen was a superb third behind Livelovelaugh in the extended 2m5f Randox Topham Chase at the National meeting last year, demonstrating his appreciation for the huge Aintree jumps.

Despite a lackluster performance at Haydock Park in May, the eight-year-old appears to be improving.

Last month, he returned to the track with a good victory in a 2m5f handicap at Market Rasen.

He’s only 5lb heavier than he was in the Topham and appears like he’ll be in the mix again, with a chance to win.

Jamie Snowden’s 2019 winner; the Midlands National star trained by Jonjo O’Neill – if this isn’t too short for him; and the greatest dangers from Paul Nicholls’ stable

With a win in the Betway Hurdle (GBB Race), the Olly Murphy-trained horse can restart his progress (3.20pm).

After initial success, the eight-year-pursuing old’s career went astray, and he reverted to lesser obstacles last season.

He was thrown back into Grade One company in the Aintree Hurdle over course and distance at the Grand National meeting in April after two outstanding wins at Taunton and Fontwell.

The gelded son of Milan finished fifth and has undergone wind operation since then.

He gets relegated to a lower grade – albeit against previous Grade One performers – and.

However, he appears to be up to the effort and may be able to score ahead of a return to graded company later in the season.

The Betway Supports Safer Gambling Week Handicap Chase might be won by Evan Williams (2.50pm).

Only two of the eight-year-ten old’s chase outings have resulted in victories, but he rarely runs a bad race.

He was placed on his other two runs after winning at Ludlow in January. “The summary has come to an end.”