Senators Roger Wicker and Jim Inhofe of the Republican Party advocate for a nuclear threat and arming Ukraine against Russia.

Following President Joe Biden’s video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about tensions over Russian troops on the country’s border with Ukraine, Republican Senators Roger Wicker and Jim Inhofe are urging Biden to mobilize additional military assistance to Ukraine and warn Russia, including threats as severe as nuclear weapons.

The two presidents are said to have discussed the situation at the border, with Biden warning Putin of potential military and economic steps the US is prepared to take if Russia continues to act hostilely against Ukraine or invades the country.

Wicker, of Mississippi, told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto that Biden should be prepared for any outcome, and that the US should not rule out adopting more forceful measures to warn Russia.

Wicker responded, “I’ll tell you this, Neil.” “Military action is not out of the question. When we remove options off the table, I believe we make a mistake. As a result, I hope the president maintains that option open.” Wicker later clarified that military action might include anything from an increase in the number of uniformed troops on the ground in Ukraine to the threat of nuclear retaliation as a deterrence.

In a press statement, Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe called for penalties on Russia for the measures it has already taken, as well as more military support for the Ukrainian army than was supplied in 2014 when Russia took Crimea, which Inhofe blamed on what the US did not do.

“This should include anti-air, anti-tank, and counter-artillery weaponry, as well as cyber capabilities, information operations, and increased intelligence sharing with our allies and partners so that they may participate as well,” according to the statement. “President Biden is roughly three months late in releasing this relief, and we can no longer afford to wait.” “I will look you in the eye and tell you, just as President Biden looked Putin in the eye and told him today,” national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters after the call.

According to Sullivan, Russia is still uncertain about whether or not to undertake a military offensive against Ukraine, which the US opposes. This is a condensed version of the information.