Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have been threatened by a man who has pleaded not guilty.

A guy from Alaska has pleaded not guilty to threatening the lives of two US senators.

Last Monday, Jay Allen Johnson was charged with six criminal offenses, including threatening to kill a US official. He’s accused of sending death threats and other profanity-laced voicemails to Republican senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, as well as threatening to burn down Murkowski’s homes.

Johnson is also accused of being a criminal in possession of firearms and of endangering interstate communications. Because he was convicted of drunk driving in 2016, he is prohibited from possessing weapons. Authorities, on the other hand, hope to seize three revolvers, two pistols, a rifle, and a shotgun from Johnson’s home.

Johnson’s lawyer, Jason Weiner, alleges that he attempted to negotiate a plea deal with the government prosecutor. That agreement, however, could not be completed. Because he is “a senior person and…highly incapacitated,” Johnson previously testified that he had no intention of carrying out the threats made against Murkowski and Sullivan. If found guilty, Johnson faces a sentence of up to 30 years in jail and a fine of up to $1.5 million.

He will be kept in custody, according to a judge’s decision.

During Johnson’s appearance in U.S. District Court in Fairbanks, Weiner entered the plea on his client’s behalf.

“Good morning, Happy Thanksgiving, and I’m sorry I’m here today,” Johnson said at the hearing to U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott Oravec.

Johnson is from Delta Junction, a small town in the Delta Valley.

Last Friday, Oravec ordered Johnson’s custody to be continued until the outcome of a separate hearing. The court stated on Monday that there was no cause to “disturb that ruling at this point.” During her husband’s detention hearing in October, Johnson’s wife, Catherine Pousson-Johnson, testified that he was in agony following recent surgeries and that he “gets very furious listening to politics on the news.” According to the Associated Press, Johnson asked Murkowski in one of his voicemails if she knew what a.50 caliber shell can do to a human head, according to the Washington Newsday. Karina Borger, the senator’s spokeswoman, acknowledged that her boss was the senator who was named anonymously in the arrest affidavit.

“Threats should be taken seriously,” Borger told the Associated Press. “Our laws should be followed to ensure accountability.” This is a condensed version of the information.