Senators introduce legislation to require federal prisons to upgrade their security cameras following inmate escapes and deaths.

After malfunctioning security cameras allowed inmates to escape or kill themselves, senators have introduced a bipartisan measure that would force the Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department to maintain appropriate security camera coverage in all 122 federal prisons.

Failures in prison cameras and insufficient camera coverage have allowed inmates to escape and hampered investigations, according to reports from the Justice Department’s inspector general.

More than 30 inmates have fled from federal prisons around the United States in the previous 20 months, and over half of those who have escaped have yet to be apprehended.

The probe into billionaire banker Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind jail in 2019 was also centered on faulty security cameras.

Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat who proposed the bill on Wednesday, said, “Blind spots, missing footage, and technical failures are unacceptable in federal prisons, which must be cleaned up and held to the highest standards.”

Issues with cameras, according to Ossoff, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, and Senate Judiciary Committee top Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, make it difficult for authorities to fully investigate complaints of misconduct.

The Prison Camera Reform Act of 2021 would mandate that the Bureau of Prisons assess its security camera, radio, and public address systems and submit a report to Congress documenting the flaws and a plan to repair them within 90 days. The modifications would have to be completed within three years, with annual progress reports to lawmakers.

The plan, which was introduced by Illinois Democrat Richard Durbin, will “bring our facilities into the twenty-first century while assisting us in achieving our aim of establishing safer conditions for individuals in correctional facilities,” according to Durbin. The measure, according to Grassley, an Iowa Republican, will “help assure safety, security, and accountability for both corrections staff and inmates at federal prisons.”

After Epstein's death, investigators discovered that some cameras in his housing unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York had malfunctioned, bringing the Bureau of Prisons' camera troubles into the spotlight. Other cameras did not film anyone entering or exiting Epstein's cell before he committed himself, according to former Attorney General William Barr.