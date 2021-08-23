Senators interrogate the FDA about its collaboration with a firm that assisted in the sale of opioids.

According to the Associated Press, several US senators are asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about potential conflicts of interest in collaborating with a consulting business that helped corporations sell painkillers amid the country’s opioid epidemic.

Among others, Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa issued a letter to the FDA on Monday, inquiring about any potential conflicts of interest in working with McKinsey and Co.

Since contracting McKinsey many times since 2008, the FDA has given the firm over $140 million, according to the letter.

According to the letter, McKinsey “worked for a wide spectrum of opioid industry actors, including many of the corporations that had a major role in driving the opioid epidemic that our country currently faces.”

According to the letter, the firm collaborated with the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, which is in charge of approving prescription opioids and other medications. The letter comes after McKinsey agreed to pay almost $600 million to virtually every state and five U.S. territories in settlements this year over its role with pharma companies in the selling of prescription opioids.

The FDA and McKinsey did not immediately reply to requests for comment from the Associated Press.

Since 2000, opioids have been related to almost half a million fatalities in the United States, an issue that has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Opioids, which also include illegal narcotics like heroin, have been tied to nearly half a million deaths in the United States.

According to the letter, while working with the FDA, McKinsey advised opioid makers on how to escape FDA oversight. Purdue Pharma sought advice from the consultant on how to modify an FDA medication safety program that required businesses to inform patients, healthcare professionals, and pharmacists about hazards.

The senators pointed out that the final program, unveiled in 2012, “was largely lacking of the FDA’s first proposed restrictions.”

Senators have requested that the FDA respond to a number of inquiries and produce documents by September 15. They want to know how the agency manages conflicts of interest and what its present relationship with McKinsey is like.

They also wanted to know when the FDA learned that McKinsey’s clients included “many major opioid distributors and merchants” and what disclosures McKinsey made to the agency about potential conflicts.

