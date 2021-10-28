Senators hammer Merrick Garland over the schools memo, but the Attorney General stands firm.

On Wednesday, Republican U.S. Senators grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland in the Capitol about a recent memo he sent regarding violent threats against school officials.

Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, told Garland during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday that “normally, things like this against state and local politicians involving state and local government bodies like school boards are not federal.” “A federal probe is not required for every outburst or expressing of concern by neighbors among neighbors at a local school board meeting.” Garland directed the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorneys’ Offices to meet with federal, state, tribal, territorial, and local law enforcement leaders to discuss strategies for dealing with a “disturbing spike” of harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence in a memo issued earlier this month.

“I believe we’ve all heard or seen instances of violence or threats of violence. The Justice Department is concerned about this “Garland testified before a Senate committee on Wednesday.

Republicans, on the other hand, have repeatedly pounded Garland over the memo, accusing him of wanting to treat worried parents as domestic terrorists.

Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, told Garland, “This kind of seems like something that would come out of some communist country.”

He went on to speculate that the FBI might have a database of parents who had been reported, which Garland dismissed.

“How does the department handle tips received on this special number, and how do you handle parents who have been reported?” Grassley enquired.

Instead of mentioning domestic terrorists or parents, Garland’s statement specifically mentions “illegal” threats and harassment. The FBI will “publish a series of steps targeted to address the spike in criminal conduct directed targeting school staff,” according to the report, which does not propose any direct action other than coordinating or sharing information on tackling the problem. “In the opening paragraph, it makes it crystal apparent that lively debate about policy topics is protected under our Constitution,” Garland remarked. “Parents criticizing school boards are included in this argument.” Videos have showed that protests have been fueled by outrage over mask and vaccine mandates intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as GOP-led complaints about primarily historical curriculum. This is a condensed version of the information.