Senators from both parties have signed a letter demanding that Biden end the ‘discriminatory’ vaccine mandate rules.

On Thursday, a group of ten Republican senators wrote to President Joe Biden, urging him to “change course” on his executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for federal contractor employees and to repeal “onerous and discriminatory” rules that prevent these workers from opting for regular testing.

The letter also asked the president to veto an upcoming directive from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that would require firms with more than 100 employees to require immunization or submit their workers to regular testing.

The letter stated, “The Executive Branch does not have the constitutional authority to take these invasive acts, and your requirements would jeopardize the livelihoods, earned benefits, and financial health of countless millions of industrious Americans and their families.” “We strongly advise you to alter your course.” The president’s six-pronged “path out of the pandemic” strategy aims to vaccinate the unvaccinated, roll out boosters, keep schools open, increase masking and regular testing, support economic growth, and improve COVID care. These rules, which the senators oppose, are key measures in the president’s six-pronged “path out of the pandemic” strategy.

The mandate mandating federal contractors to develop vaccine requirement plans was issued by the president on September 9th. According to data compiled by Our World in Data as of October 21, more than 11.3 million Americans had received at least one dose of the vaccine since then.

However, this legislation has sparked debate and criticism across the country, with many people filing legal challenges. However, according to The Wall Street Journal, these rules have so far passed the legal test. Both Republican and Democratic-appointed judges have declined to stop mandates in at least 17 lawsuits.

Despite this, Republican lawmakers have continued to oppose the restrictions. Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, indicated yesterday that his state would take a number of legal steps to oppose the impending OSHA regulation and to assist federal contractors in avoiding the federal contractor directive.

The ten Republican senators mentioned in the letter are Dan Sullivan of Arkansas, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Mike Braun of Indiana, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Steve Daines of Montana, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, John Barrasso of Wyoming, Michael Lee of Utah, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

“We’re all eager to put this together.” This is a condensed version of the information.