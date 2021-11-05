Senators are attempting to restrict merger options as part of their latest push to regulate big tech.

A new bill presented in the United States Senate could limit the ability of big tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook to buy smaller businesses.

The Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, introduced by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, and Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a member of the panel, would give the government more power to stop mergers that it believes violate antitrust laws. These businesses would be required to prove to a judge that the agreement promotes market competition under the new rule.

“Competition is essential for safeguarding workers and customers while also encouraging innovation. However, rather than competing, we’re increasingly seeing firms buy their competitors,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

“This bipartisan legislation will put an end to those anticompetitive purchases by making it more difficult for dominant digital platforms to eliminate competitors and strengthen their market power,” she continued. It’s past time to deal with our country’s monopolistic problem and update our antitrust laws to reflect the digital economy.” Only the largest companies in the field would be affected by this bill. A company must have “at least 50,000,000 U.S.-based monthly active users or 100,000 monthly active business users” to fall under its authority. The firms must also have a market capitalization of $600 billion and be regarded as “important trading partners to other enterprises.” Other bipartisan proposals aiming at limiting Big Tech’s power have been introduced by Klobuchar, including the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which she co-sponsored with GOP Senators Chuck Grassley and John Kennedy. The bill aims to restrict big tech companies from exploiting their algorithms to favor their own products while excluding outside competitors.

In August, she was part of a bipartisan group that sponsored the Open App Markets Act, which aimed to free app developers from Google and Apple’s payment processing systems. She was joined by Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. While party antagonism over issues such as social spending and abortion care persists, reining in Big Tech appears to be one area where Democrats and Republicans can agree.

