Senator Zuckerberg is being pressed to testify on Instagram’s ‘destructive’ effects on children.

According to the Associated Press, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a Senate committee about the possibly “destructive” effects of Facebook-owned Instagram on adolescent users. Blumenthal is the chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee, which recently heard serious concerns from a former Facebook employee and is investigating the social media network.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified in front of Blumenthal’s committee earlier this month, revealing internal research showing that young Instagram users, particularly girls, may experience severe effects on their mental health and body image. According to the Associated Press, Blumenthal wrote to Zuckerberg on Wednesday, pressing him to testify on the effects of Instagram on minors.

“Continued reports indicate Facebook knows that Instagram can cause severe and long-lasting effects to many teens and children, especially to their mental health and wellbeing,” Blumenthal wrote in his letter to Zuckerberg. “Those parents, as well as the twenty million kids who use Instagram, have a right to know the truth about Instagram’s safety.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: “Facebook representatives, including yourself, have doubled down on evasive answers, keeping hidden several reports on teen health, offering noncommittal and vague plans for action at an unspecified time down the road, and even turning to personal attacks on Ms. Haugen,” Blumenthal said after Haugen’s testimony. However, Blumenthal stated that either Zuckerberg or Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, might testify before his committee.

Facebook’s Menlo Park, California-based spokeswoman confirmed receipt of Blumenthal’s letter but declined to comment.

As public dissatisfaction with Facebook has risen in recent weeks, the spotlight has shifted to Zuckerberg, who owns more than half of the company’s voting shares.

Haugen accused Facebook of prioritizing business over safety and being dishonest in its public fight against hatred and misinformation, citing tens of thousands of pages of internal research materials she secretly downloaded before leaving her work in the company’s civic integrity section.

In her testimony, Haugen stated, “In the end, the buck ends with Mark.” “No one is currently holding Mark.” This is a condensed version of the information.