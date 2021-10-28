Senator Tom Cotton has been chastised for calling for Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign in disgrace.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is drawing fire on social media after requesting that Attorney General Merrick Garland resign during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

During a hearing on a memo directing the Justice Department to monitor threats of violence made against school boards on Wednesday, Garland engaged into heated arguments with Republicans.

Cotton brought up an alleged rape at a Virginia high school and accused Garland of disparaging the victim’s father, who was protesting the school’s response.

Cotton remarked, “This testimony, your instruction, your performance is terrible.” “Thank goodness you’re not a member of the Supreme Court.” Judge, you should resign in shame.” Cotton’s name began trending on Twitter after his remarks, with users criticizing the politician for his performance during the hearing. “Tom Cotton’s PERFORMANCE at the hearing with AG Garland is just one thing very very wrong with Republicans,” one user said. One individual wrote, “Shame on him.”

Another person attempted to claim that Cotton had made no substantive contributions to Congress, and challenged someone to name one.

“Can anyone name one thing Tom Cotton has done in Congress to benefit his constituency and the country?” the person asked on Twitter.

Cotton’s remark was a jab at Garland, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama in 2016 after Antonin Scalia died.

However, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell refused to confirm him, claiming that a confirmation should not take place during an election year.

Throughout the hearing on Wednesday, Garland maintained that the letter did not infringe on parents’ right to free expression, and that their First Amendment right was preserved as long as no threats of violence were made against school board members.