Senator Ron Johnson claims that vaccination mandates essentially confine the world’s unvaccinated to “internment camps.”

During an appearance on the Janesville-based radio station WCLO’s Your Talk Show, the Wisconsin senator made the analogy. Johnson stated, “We are demonizing [unvaccinated]people.” “They’re literally putting people in internment camps all across the world.” “Other countries like Austria, Australia, and Germany are detaining their citizens for not wearing masks outside, and mandating lockdowns for those who are not vaccinated,” Johnson said in a statement to The Washington Newsday. ‘The quarantine camp is likely to still have a role for unvaccinated persons,’ according to a story in The Age in Australia. ” Johnson went on to say, “It’s crazy.” “Career government bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Walensky, and Dr. Collins were not elected to manage our lives by Americans. Individual rights are important to us. The ability to make your own well-informed medical decisions.” Johnson also discussed the new Omicron variant and vaccine regulations in the United States during his radio talk, referring to health authorities such as White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci as “COVID gods.” Johnson claimed that Fauci and other “government bureaucrats” are “complicit in pushing contentious and unproductive policies that are infringing Americans’ health autonomy and personal freedom” in a statement to The Washington Newsday. Johnson empathized with those who are hesitant to be vaccinated in the United States. “It’s not irrational for individuals who are aware of that information to go, ‘you know, I think, because I’ve seen a lot of my neighbors have COVID, and it wasn’t all that horrible,” he stated on WCLO. And I said, “You know, I think maybe I’ll take my chances, and I don’t think I’m going to, I’m going to use my own freedom, my own health autonomy, and I’m not going to get the vaccine.” And now we’re vilifying those individuals.” People cannot criticize public health authorities’ viewpoints or statements, according to the senator.

"We can't ask that question, we can't get a second opinion," Johnson said. "There's only one story, and it's the COVID gods' narrative." "And anyone who provides, like me."