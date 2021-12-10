Senator Prince Johnson, Liberia’s former warlord, has been sanctioned by the United States for alleged corruption.

The US Embassy in Liberia said on Friday that ex-warlord Prince Yormie Johnson, a current senator in the Liberian government accused of involvement in a “pay-for-play” funding scheme, will face penalties.

Johnson’s plan comprised “millions of dollars” destined for the Liberian government but utilized for “personal benefit,” according to a statement from the US Treasury Department.

According to the Global Magnitsky Act, the United States has the authority to impose penalties on anyone it considers to be a human rights offender. Their assets will be frozen, and they will be barred from entering the nation.

According to ProPublica, during Liberia’s 14-year civil war, Johnson’s men kidnapped then-President Samuel Doe in 1990, beating and executing him while filming the incident. They placed Doe’s body outside a medical facility not long after.

Johnson is now a senior senator for the Liberian county of Nimba. He also served as the head of the Senate Committee on National Security, Defense, Intelligence, and Veterans Affairs.

“Corrupt activities deprive citizens of resources, damage public trust, and jeopardize the advancement of those who struggle for democracy,” said US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen in a statement.

“Treasury is dedicated to combating individuals who seek personal gain at the expense of the people they are entrusted to serve, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic. These actions are being taken now in order to expose and hold corrupt authorities accountable.” Johnson, who is now a valued political friend of former international soccer star President George Weah, is accused of large-scale corruption in a statement released by the US Embassy.

According to the statement, “while a senator, Johnson has been engaging in pay-for-play funding with government ministries and groups for personal benefit.” “As part of the plan, the associated government ministries and organizations launder a portion of the funding for return to the involved participants after obtaining funding from the Liberian government.” According to the US statement, Johnson also earns an unjustified pay from the Liberian government as a salaried intelligence source, despite the fact that he does not offer any intelligence reporting. According to the statement, he is being compensated in order to maintain domestic stability.

Johnson has reportedly offered to sell votes in Liberian elections in exchange for money, according to the report.

Johnson has reportedly offered to sell votes in Liberian elections in exchange for money, according to the report.