Senator Mark Warner is questioned by CNN’s host about whether Democrats have become “too clever” for voters.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat, responded to a question on whether the Democratic Party has become “too awake” for voters in the wake of Republican election victories on Sunday.

During a segment of CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning, host Dana Bash showed Warner a video of Democratic strategist James Carville complaining that the party is full of “stupid wokeness”—with measures like the defund the police movement—and that some Democratic politicians should go to a “woke detox center.”

Bash then asked Warner, a centrist Democrat, if he thinks the Democratic Party has gone too far to the left for some voters.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), from CNN’s Dana Bash: “Are Democrats becoming too enlightened, senator?” pic.twitter.com/RpoB5SqQF2 November 7, 2021 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) “Listen, I am not in favor of defunding the police. In fact, I believe you saw Democrats everywhere who were successful—including the new mayor of New York—talking about reinvesting in police “Warner got things started.

Other subjects that have produced political disagreement, such as critical race theory, were “stirred” up by the GOP during the Virginia governor election, delivering Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin a victory, according to the Virginia senator.

“Critical racial theory is not taught in Virginia schools,” Warner added, “but Governor-Elect Youngkin heated up the cultural pot there.” “I believe Glenn Youngkin touched a chord that was felt not just in Virginia, but across the country,” he added.

Bash’s remarks regarding the Democratic Party’s ‘wokeness’ come after the party suffered big electoral losses last week. Democrats lost control of the state House of Delegates and the governorship of Virginia. In New Jersey, the GOP captured state legislative districts previously controlled by Democrats, while the incumbent Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, was re-elected by a razor-thin margin.

Following last week’s defeats, some analysts, like former Democratic Chair and Representative Steve Israel, have cautioned that the Democratic Party may not be able to maintain its majority in the House of Representatives in the next midterm elections.

“This is 2009 all over again,” Israel told Politico, alluding to the 2010 midterm elections, in which Democrats lost more than 60 seats in the House. “The one advantage they [the Democrats]have now over 2009 is a better understanding of how awful things can get.” On. This is a condensed version of the information.