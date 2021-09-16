Senator Hawley’s call for Biden’s resignation is dubbed “pure theatrics” by a newspaper.

On Thursday, the editorial board of the Kansas City Star slammed Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley for calling for President Joe Biden to resign in the aftermath of the US pullout from Afghanistan.

In a speech on Tuesday, Hawley slammed Biden’s departure from Afghanistan, citing the 13 American soldiers killed in an attack in Kabul in August and the “hundreds of American citizens stranded behind enemy lines.”

“Who can forget this president describing the mission as ‘extraordinarily successful,’” Hawley added.

“This president is an embarrassment. His conduct is reprehensible. With his awful leadership in this crisis, he has dishonored this country. And now is the time for him to step down. And if he had leadership responsibilities, he would resign,” Hawley said.

The Kansas City Star termed Hawley’s request for Biden’s resignation “pure theatrics” in a Thursday editorial in response to the address.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri’s most well-known insurrectionist, is still trying to achieve what he couldn’t with his power-to-the-rioters raised fist on Jan. 6, according to the newspaper.

“It’s a painful speech to watch,” the editorial said, “shamelessly abusing the lives of US servicemen and servicewomen for political gain.”

“But, despite its inconsistencies, hyperbole, and historical misreadings, we must keep an eye on Hawley because his threat to our republic is genuine and continuous. The senator’s intention to depose the president-elect has not waned, according to the editorial board.

The publication noted that earlier this year, Hawley called for an end to the Afghan war. Biden “should remove troops in Afghanistan by May 1, as the Trump administration planned, but better late than never,” Hawley stated in a tweet on April 13.

President Biden should pull troops out of Afghanistan by May 1, as planned by the Trump administration, but it’s better late than never. It’s past time to put an end to this never-ending war https://t.co/X679t33NuS

April 13, 2021 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO)

Hawley stated at the time, “It’s time for this never-ending conflict to cease.”

“Does anyone, including Josh Hawley, believe a withdrawal on May 1 would have been more successful or orderly than one in August? The editorial board of the Kansas City Star wrote, “No.” “Would Donald Trump have done a better job? This is a condensed version of the information.