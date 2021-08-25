Senator from Wisconsin who opposed COVID masks and vaccine mandates has a virus and is using a ventilator.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque, who opposes COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for the virus earlier this month and is currently on a ventilator after contracting pneumonia.

According to his publicist Matt Tompach, Jaque, 40, was put on a ventilator Monday night. It’s unclear whether or not the state senator was immune to the illness. When COVID-19 patients have problems breathing, ventilators are frequently used as the last resort.

“While Sen. Jacque’s status is now stable, the days and weeks ahead will continue to be a very stressful and terrible period for his family,” Tompach stated.

Jaque, a father of six children, said that other members of his family had contracted COVID-19. He has previously proposed legislation prohibiting business owners or government officials from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates or requiring proof of immunization. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed the bills after they cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature.

In a week, Tompach offered the first update on Jaque’s status.

He stated that he would provide subsequent updates as needed.

Patients with COVID-19 who are put on ventilators do recover.

On Aug. 16, Jacque revealed that he had tested positive the week before after speaking in front of a full committee hearing without wearing a mask.

He is the father of six children, one of whom is still a baby. The health of his family members who tested positive for the virus was unknown at the time.

On Aug. 20, Republican state Rep. Shae Sortwell wrote on Facebook that Jacque “is in urgent need of your prayers.”

The hospitalization of Jacque comes amid a spike of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, which have been linked to the more virulent delta form. In August, the number of new cases and hospitalizations reached levels not seen since January. About 51% of Wisconsin’s overall population has been fully vaccinated, with 61 percent of adults having been fully vaccinated.

Jacque was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2010 and served four years before being elected to the Senate in 2018.

He was opposed to Evers’ statewide mask mandate, which was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in March.