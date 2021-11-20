Senator from Louisiana proposes “blowing up” the state’s “dysfunctional” transportation department.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Bodi White, chairman of Louisiana’s state Senate Finance Committee, slammed the state’s Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on Friday.

The state debated DOTD in a meeting of the state House and Senate joint budget committee, with the state set to receive nearly $7 billion from the infrastructure package recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“The only thing I know to do when I get into a system that doesn’t work is blow it up and start again,” White told DOTD Deputy Secretary Eric Kalivoda during the conversation, further describing the department as “dysfunctional.”

While reviewing the projects that received the $563 million in earlier federal aid, lawmakers, including White, expressed their dissatisfaction with the speed of construction projects in the state.

Louisiana now has a $15 billion backlog in road and bridge maintenance, as well as a potential wish list of another $15 billion for new bridges, interstate widening, and other infrastructure projects and repairs aimed at alleviating traffic congestion.

White said he wants the state legislature to look into the idea of reforming DOTD, naming specific projects that have been in the works for years and, he claims, have advanced too slowly even after getting funds.

Representative Barry Ivey, a Republican, said his constituents “don’t trust y’all to get it done” and are suspicious of DOTD’s ability to use the new federal funds properly and efficiently.

In addition to funding for roads and bridges, the $1 trillion infrastructure package will provide funds to states for public transportation, broadband internet enhancements, airports, state water system renovations, hurricane and other storm risk management, and more.

In recent years, lawmakers have attempted to direct much more funding to transportation projects, but have become irritated by the slow pace of construction. They’ve also set aside hundreds of millions of dollars for transportation in the wake of the oil spill.

Several lawmakers, especially Republicans, have criticized the agency for being overburdened with bureaucracy and political in its project choices.

Kalivoda said that administrative expenditures account for barely 5% of the department’s budget, and that many of the initiatives that MPs attacked as politicized were chosen by legislators. This is a condensed version of the information.