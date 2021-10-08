Senator Dick Durbin calls claims of widespread voter fraud “ruse”: ‘It has no foundation.’

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) criticized Arizona’s Maricopa County’s recent 2020 election “audit” on Wednesday, rejecting evidence-free claims of significant voter fraud as “a farce.”

Durbin made the comments during a hearing on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The results of the Maricopa County audit, which was done at the request of the Republican-controlled Arizona state Senate by the inexperienced firm Cyber Ninjas, were disclosed on September 24 and found no evidence of significant electoral fraud.

Durbin, the committee’s chairman, dismissed Republican efforts to combat non-existent massive fraud by passing restrictive voting bills at the state level, specifically criticizing the controversial legislation signed into law by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott after a partisan standoff in August. Durbin also insulted the Maricopa audit company, referring to them as the “Ninja Turtles,” a reference to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series.

“Supporters of the [Texas] bill believe you have to do it, it’s the only way to stop voter fraud,” Durbin added. “We’ve heard it this afternoon in the committee.” “As a result, the Texas attorney general spent 22,000 hours searching for fraud proof. You’d think they’d gotten their point across. They discovered the following to try to explain [the bill]: Only 16 probable examples of voter fraud out of 17 million registered voters.” He went on to say, “And you remember what happened in Arizona.” “The Ninja Turtles were paid $5.7 million to go through all of these ballots, and the net result was more votes for Biden and fewer votes for Trump. As far as I’m concerned, the idea of voter fraud is a hoax. Wherever there is fraud and waste, we should resist it, regardless of whether political party is trying to justify it. However, there is no basis for it in this case.” Cyber Ninjas was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Durbin noted that “state legislatures have already taken unprecedented steps to suppress the voices of American voters” during his opening remarks at the meeting, noting that over 425 legislation had been submitted at the state level to tighten voting restrictions. By the 27th of September, 19 states had done so. This is a condensed version of the information.