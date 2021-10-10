Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat, joins Republicans and Manchin in criticizing the timing of Schumer’s speech.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware joined his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin and Republicans in questioning the timing of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s impassioned address on Sunday.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, slammed Republicans in his remarks on Thursday, following a near-last-minute compromise to increase the debt ceiling and avoid a potential US default.

“Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans said they wanted a solution to the debt ceiling—but stated Democrats would have to raise it on their own through a long, complicated, and hazardous reconciliation process,” Schumer added.

“Republicans played a dangerous and reckless partisan game,” he continued, “and I am delighted that their brinkmanship failed.”

Coons, a moderate and longtime supporter of President Joe Biden, said on Fox News Sunday that while he understands Schumer’s complaints, the speech was badly timed, and he agreed with Manchin.

“To tell you the truth, I understand Senator Schumer’s frustration. He claimed that the debt-ceiling dispute was “risky, needless, and a manufactured crisis.”

He claimed Manchin “put his head in his hands” because he believes Senate leaders should reach out to members and speak with them directly, which Coons agreed with.

“We have to be able to work together if we’re going to solve the difficulties that the American people are facing,” he said.

“The timing may not have been the optimum,” Coons remarked.

Manchin, a West Virginia Democratic senator, was spotted putting his hands over his face and scratching his eyes while Schumer was speaking, expressing his displeasure with the speech.

“I didn’t think it was acceptable at this time,” Manchin told CNN top congressional correspondent Manu Raju on Thursday.

“I just believe that we need to find a way ahead to ensure that we de-weaponize.” It is necessary to de-weaponize. You’re not allowed to engage in political maneuvering. “On both sides, none of us can,” he remarked.

Republican senators reacted angrily to Schumer’s statements.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah claimed he spoke with Senator Charles Schumer of New York about the speech, telling reporters on Thursday that “there’s a time to be gracious and a time to be aggressive, and it was a time for grace.”

John Thune of South Dakota was one of the 11 Republican senators who voted for the bill. This is a condensed version of the information.