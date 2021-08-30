Senator Angus King claims that the COVID vaccine saved his life and advises others to get vaccinated.

Senator Angus King, 77, of Maine, claimed the COVID-19 vaccination saved his life after a breakthrough infection and urged others to obtain the vaccine, according to the Associated Press.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on August 19, the senator, who is an independent, told the Associated Press that he is “convinced the vaccine saved my life.” Although he is unsure whether he contracted the virus in Maine or Washington, several other senators tested positive for COVID-19 around the same time.

King stated, “It was quite nasty.” “It felt like having two of the worst head colds you’ve ever had.”

“I strongly advise everyone to be vaccinated. The proof is in the pudding. At this moment, almost a billion individuals have downloaded it. If I hadn’t been vaccinated, there’s no doubt I would have ended up in the hospital in critical condition,” King continued.

According to the government transparency website Govtrack.us, 82 US representatives and senators have tested positive for COVID-19.

Senators John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Roger Wicker of Mississippi also stated they had tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day King did.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

King hopes that his harrowing experience receiving an infusion to help fight the virus would encourage others who are debating whether or not to get the vaccine.

He said he’s alright now that he’s resting at home.

King said his symptoms began with a runny nose and a headache, and he felt awful enough to go tested the next day. When he found out he was positive, he proceeded to isolate himself at home in Maine.

The signs and symptoms were concerning. He claimed he was suffering from severe nasal congestion and was coughing so hard that his ribs hurt. He claimed that sleeping was practically difficult.

During a brief visit to PenBay Medical Center, King was given monoclonal antibodies due to his age. That was the turning point, however it’s unclear how much of the recovery was due to the infusion.

He said he understood why people might question the vaccine’s value – he got the Pfizer version — because he still got COVID-19.

However, he stated that data support the vaccine’s effectiveness, adding that COVID-19 is present in 99 percent of the population. This is a condensed version of the information.