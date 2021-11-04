Senate Sessions in New Jersey are on hold as a truck driver who was denied a gun license astounds Democrats.

While virtually unknown Republican truck driver Edward Durr appeared poised to defeat Democratic New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Senate leadership caucus session scheduled for Thursday was postponed.

Durr, who has never held public office, was leading Sweeney by over 2,000 votes on Wednesday night, despite running a low-budget campaign that included only $153 in primary spending. Sweeney, the longest-serving New Jersey Senate president, indicated earlier in the day that a meeting to choose the next Senate session’s leaders would be postponed.

According to the New Jersey Globe, Sweeney remarked, “Due to the closeness of numerous State Senate elections, the leadership caucus set for tomorrow will be delayed.” “Once the results of each Senate election are known, the caucus will be rescheduled.” The election had not been called by late Wednesday night, despite Durr’s huge advantage, and neither candidate had declared victory or conceded. If the Republican outsider defeats Sweeney, it will be one of the most unexpected of several major GOP victories in the off-year election.

Durr reportedly spent roughly $66 on drinks and donuts at Dunkin’ Donuts in order to secure the GOP candidacy. Durr told Politico that he spent less than $10,000 on his campaign in total, a tiny sum for such a high-profile statewide post.

Durr, a truck driver for the past 25 years, mounted an unsuccessful bid for a seat in the New Jersey General Assembly in 2019. During an August interview with conservative journalist Elizabeth Nader, he indicated that frustration about being denied a concealed carry gun permit spurred him to compete for Sweeney’s state Senate seat in 2021.

“‘Don’t even bother,’ the local sheriff told me flat out. And that irritated me a little “Durr stated. “I’ve never been arrested, so how come I can’t carry a hidden weapon?… That infuriated me, so I did some research on how to go into politics.” Following the unexpected election results, Durr stated that he understands little about politics and that if he is certified the winner, he will have to learn on the job. Durr described his lack of information as “the fundamental factor” in his early days in the industry. This is a condensed version of the information.