Senate Republicans are blocking a House-passed bill to avoid a government shutdown and raise the debt ceiling.

On Monday, Senate Republicans blocked a temporary package that would have temporarily financed the government and lifted the debt ceiling, putting the US government on the verge of a partial shutdown.

The bill, which passed the House last week, did not advance in the Senate because it lacked the necessary 60 votes. With current funding scheduled to expire at midnight on Thursday, Congress has barely days to avoid a shutdown. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell emphasized that the Republican Party was not in favor of a shutdown, but was opposed to lifting the debt ceiling and would back a spending bill without it.

According to CNN, McConnell said on Monday, “Let me make it absolutely clear one more time: We will support a clean continuing resolution that will prevent a government shutdown.” “We will not support lifting the debt ceiling with Republican votes.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.