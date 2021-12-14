Senate Democrats plan to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, ensuring government funding beyond the 2022 midterm elections.

Senate Democrats plan to raise the US debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion on Tuesday, just one day before a potentially catastrophic default, in an effort to keep the government funded through next year’s midterm elections.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has previously stated that the United States will most certainly reach its current debt ceiling by Wednesday, forcing Congress to scramble to avert a first-ever default.

The debt limit, also known as the debt ceiling, is the “total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, such as Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments,” according to the Treasury Department.

If the United States defaults on its debt, it could have serious ramifications for both the domestic and global economy, and the federal government would be compelled to make severe spending cuts. According to analysts, approximately 6 million jobs might be lost as a result of government workers going unpaid, as well as Medicare, military pay, and Social Security benefits.

To avert this, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, stated on Tuesday that the chamber would hold a vote to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, a figure that will last until 2023. That means Democrats will have enough time to go through next year’s crucial midterm elections before having to increase the debt ceiling again.

The voting on Tuesday began with a debate in the chamber in the afternoon, and the bill is anticipated to be passed later that evening.

Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted last week for a framework that would allow them to raise the debt ceiling with a simple majority vote.

While lifting the debt ceiling is usually a nonpartisan affair, Republicans have claimed that Democrats should shoulder the entire burden. As a result of the new agreement, Democrats will be able to approve the resolution on Tuesday without the need for Republican votes.

“We advanced bipartisan legislation last week that will allow this chamber to handle the debt ceiling on a more expedited timetable. For the record, the Senate will take action tomorrow to avoid default “On Monday, Schumer issued a statement.

