Senate Avoids Government Shutdown by Rejecting Vaccine Mandates Amendment.

The Senate passed a continuing resolution to finance the government on Thursday night, averting a government shutdown. A proposed amendment to limit funds for President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates was defeated by the Senate about a half-hour earlier.

The body completely agreed on a measure that provides government funds through February in a vote of 69-28. The vote averts a government shutdown, which was set to begin at midnight on Friday.

Several Republican senators have previously declared that they will not vote for a new government funding measure unless the president’s mandate is removed. Democrats slammed the plan, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer describing it as a “Republican anti-vaccine shutdown.” Beyond that, anti-vaccination rhetoric appeared to be unpopular with a number of senators on the Republican side of the aisle. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, has already denounced a potential shutdown as something that neither party wants.

McConnell earlier told Fox News, “We’re not going to shut down the government.” “That is incomprehensible to anyone. On both sides, almost no one thinks it’s a good idea.” When Majority Leader Schumer indicated that an agreement had been reached with Republicans to pass the spending resolution if a vote on the president’s vaccine requirement was conducted beforehand, a deal was eventually reached.

That vaccine mandate vote was defeated by a margin of 48-50 with the support of Democratic swing votes Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, paving the way for the Senate to enact the funding package. This prevented the federal government from shutting down for the first time since 2019.

Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the accomplishment will “enable this Congress to be entirely focused on passing essential legislation like the Build Back Better Act, which will decrease costs for child care and health care and benefit every single family in America.”

While both parties insisted that a shutdown was not an option, it became increasingly clear that a temporary halt, at least until the weekend, would be a strong possibility. This was the case. This is a condensed version of the information.