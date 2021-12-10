Sen. Wicker’s ‘Ignorant, Sadistic, and Insane’ Nuclear ‘Warmongering’ With Russia is dubbed ‘Ignorant, Sadistic, and Insane’ by Gabbard.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman and presidential candidate, slammed Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., for saying the US “doesn’t rule out nuclear force” against Russia in support of Ukraine, calling him “ignorant and sadistic.”

“I wouldn’t rule out American forces on the ground,” Wicker said of Russia amassing troops on the Ukraine border during an on-air interview. He stated, “We don’t rule out first-use nuclear action.” Wicker, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told CNN that he hoped Biden “didn’t rule out a military response” in his conversation with Putin.

Wicker’s statement “exposes exactly how dumb, insane, and sadistic he and other like-minded warmongers are,” Tulsi Gabbard responded on Twitter.

Russia, too, condemned Wicker’s remarks, calling them “irresponsible.” “Joking with nuclear weapons is not appropriate for an American politician working in the United States legislative body,” the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement on Thursday.

“We advise all the uneducated to pick up and carefully study the joint statement of the presidents of Russia and the United States of America dated June 16, 2021,” they added. “This statement reaffirms the two countries’ commitment to the premise that in a nuclear war, there can be no winners.” President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in an attempt to de-escalate the issue on the Russian-Ukraine border. If Russia goes to war with Ukraine, Biden is alleged to have warned Putin of the implications.

“Anyone who would propose or even consider what he is saying as an alternative must be mad, a psychopath, or a sadist,” Gabbar said in an interview with Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday.

“With their current overtures toward Russia and its leader, neoconservatives in both the Democratic and Republican parties are inviting global conflict,” she warned.

“How about we go ahead and unleash a nuclear assault that will start a war that will destroy the American people, our country, and the planet, as well as, oh, the Ukrainians, in order to defend Ukraine’s democracy?” “I mean, it’s absurd,” Gabbard explained.

“And the crazy part is that Senator Wicker isn’t an outlier,” she added. “You’re hearing the same kind of speech from Democrats and Republicans in Congress, the administration, and the media, and they don’t seem to mind because they agree.” She went on to say, “They’re selling the same message.”

