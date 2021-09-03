Sen. Toomey is running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, citing his “unacceptable” post-election behavior.

Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is asking fellow Republicans not to support Donald Trump if he announces his candidacy for President of the United States in 2024, as is predicted.

Toomey was speaking to CNBC on Friday at Italy’s Ambrosetti Forum, where he has a long history of voting conservative. “I think the president’s behavior was utterly unacceptable considering what transpired after the 2020 election,” he stated. “As a result, I do not believe he should be the party’s choice for president in 2024.”

Toomey, who had previously mainly supported Trump’s agenda, has drawn a line under the former president’s behavior in the aftermath of his 2020 election defeat and his role in the January 6 assault on the US Capitol.

Toomey was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting an insurgency at the Capitol on an impeachment charge. Toomey came close to receiving formal censure from his party for departing from the kind of Trump loyalty that had become expected of Republicans since 2016. He was, however, simply given a “stern scolding.”

The Pennsylvania senator was also one of the first high-ranking members of his party to congratulate President Joe Biden on his victory, stating that “Trump should accept the election result and ease the presidential transition process.”

Despite backlash from some Republicans, Toomey stated Friday that he is a true conservative Republican and that it is Trump’s actions that have polluted Republican waters.

Toomey told CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick, “I’m a conservative Republican by any objective measure, by looking at my voting record, by looking at my beliefs compared to that of a classic conservative Republican.”

“In a variety of ways, it is President Trump who has deviated from Republican and conservative orthodoxy. I remained committed to my long-held conservative beliefs. He had a unique perspective on issues such as trade, immigration, and other issues,” the senator explained.

Trump has yet to declare his candidacy for the presidency in 2024. He has, however, said publicly that he intends to run. On Thursday, Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio reportedly informed a journalist that Trump will announce his candidacy “any day now.”

Toomey refused to provide any information.