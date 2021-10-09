Sen. Marco Rubio wants answers after 15 inmates claim they were raped at the Florida Women’s Prison.

Senator Marco Rubio demanded answers after 15 female detainees at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Florida said they were raped by prison personnel, according to the Associated Press.

In August, the Miami Herald published an article revealing the suffering of survivors from the Sumter County institution. They said they were raped and abused, but no criminal charges have been made against the inmates involved.

The US government paid millions to 15 women who spoke out about alleged sexual assault at the facility in a deal earlier this year. According to the Associated Press, six prison officers at the Coleman institution admitted to having “sexual contact” with female inmates, while seven others have resigned or retired.

Rubio told the director of the United States Bureau of Prisons that he is “very worried” about the prison’s lack of security. He also wrote to Michael Carvajal, the head of the federal prisons bureau, requesting further information concerning Coleman’s conduct of a recent audit aimed at learning about and reviewing how rape is dealt with inside prisons.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The audit is mandated under the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which mandates that correctional facilities have measures in place to prevent convicts from being sexually assaulted or abused by other inmates or staff members.

When auditors visited the prison in April, he questioned why no female convicts were interviewed.

“All female convicts at FCI Coleman appear to have been relocated to another prison just two days before the on-site audit. This is especially disturbing because the claims of sexual abuse were made by female convicts “Rubio sent a letter to Carvajal.

Female convicts claimed in a lawsuit that they were frequently relocated to solitary quarters at a local county jail to keep them silent or afraid. Officers allegedly brought them to “dead zones” in the women’s prison, where surveillance cameras could not film them being raped, they claimed.

“The claims made by inmates at FCI Coleman raise serious questions about the facility’s compliance with PREA and the conduct of its personnel,” Rubio said, citing Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times reportage.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.