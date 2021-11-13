Sen. Hirono, a Democrat, criticizes Manchin for opposing a bill to increase social spending due to inflation.

Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, a Democrat, stated she disagreed with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s fear that the Build Back Better Act will exacerbate inflation.

Manchin, a centrist Democrat, had reservations about backing the funding plan earlier this week, citing inflation as a reason. On Saturday morning, Hirono appeared on MSNBC to discuss her Senate colleague’s position on the bill.

“Senator Manchin appears to be stating once again that he may not vote for this plan due of inflation. Senator, one of the things I frequently discuss with folks is that people could care less about gas prices if they can’t afford daycare and return to work. Are you able to comment on this?” Maria Teresa Kumar, the host, posed the question to Hirono.

“I agree with you, 4 million women left the job during the pandemic to care for their children and families,” Hirono said, emphasizing that the measure focuses on cutting the expenses of childcare and pre-K.

“I disagree with Joe’s assertion that Build Back Better will increase inflation. Indeed, economists rarely agree on anything, yet 12 Nobel laureates claim that Build Back Better will not increase inflation and will be anti-inflationary in the long run.” “So we need to move forward and pass the Build Back Better Act to cut costs for families, address climate change, and all of the other components of the plan that would genuinely improve our families and our economy,” Hirono said.

“The threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory,’ but is actually becoming worse,” Manchin stated in a tweet on Wednesday.

“From the grocery store to the petrol pump, Americans are aware that the inflation tax is real, and Washington can no longer ignore the economic misery Americans face on a daily basis,” he continued.

