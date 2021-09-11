Selfies on the beach with a drug lord’s money laundering girlfriend.

These are the beach selfies of a heroin and crack cocaine dealer who is having a good time in Europe with his money launderer girlfriend.

Christopher Williams, 32, of Old Swan’s Douglas Close, was the leader of a gang that inundated Barrow’s streets with Class A drugs.

The Washington Newsday has detailed how the County Lines drug trade, which has enriched the wallets of criminals in Merseyside, has wreaked havoc on the Cumbrian town’s communities.

A drug addict threatens to harm an unwitting woman with an angle grinder.

Williams and his 25-year-old partner Lauren Callister were on a lavish holiday in Thailand as his underlings were smuggling narcotics and spreading misery up the M6.

The pair rushed out with friends to a fancy home and tropical beaches on the island of Koh Samui in Southeast Asia in January 2020, according to these images.

Callister boasted online about the “best place iv ever stayed” as she shared sunkissed snaps of her posing in a bikini on a boat trip with her drug dealer boyfriend at the beautiful Pileh Lagoon. Callister, who laundered around £15,000 of dirty cash for Williams via her bank account, boasted online about the “best place iv ever stayed” as she shared sunkissed snaps of her posing in a

In another photo, Callister can be seen floating on an inflatable flamingo while admiring the ocean views of a luxury property overlooking Chaweng Bay and the Gulf of Thailand.

One of the images shows the pair relaxing on a beach with another gang member, convicted robber and drug runner Liam Benfield, and other companions during their winter break.

Williams and Benfield’s high life came to an end last week when they were both sentenced to prison for the Class A plan at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecutors claim Williams was in charge of and oversaw the operation between November 1, 2019 and June 23, 2020.

Members of the gang traveled back and forth between Merseyside and Barrow on a regular basis to supply drugs and collect money, as well as recruiting new members in both places.

A phone line was used to build up a sophisticated company in which group messages were sent to local drug users in Barrow at different times of the day, advertising heroin and crack cocaine for sale. “The summary has come to an end.”