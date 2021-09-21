Self-proclaimed Godman Charged With Rapping A 16-Year-Old Girl To Get Rid Of A Dead Relative’s “Ghost”

A self-described godman has been accused of rapping a 16-year-old girl under the guise of healing her illness and removing the “ghost” of a deceased relative who was supposed to be “possessing” the victim.

The incident occurred in Thane’s Bhiwandi neighborhood, around 22 miles from India’s financial hub, Mumbai. The teen girl was apparently taken to the self-proclaimed godman by her mother in order to find a remedy for the minor’s neck ailment. According to India Today, the accused then stated the girl was possessed but that he could cure her.

In the hopes of assisting her daughter, the mother and a friend took her to the jungle and assisted the accused in committing the crime.

“The complainant stated that she was suffering from terrible neck discomfort, and the accused claimed that a ghost of a deceased uncle was possessing her and that he could cure her. She was kidnapped and raped in the woods. “Her mother and a friend took the teen to the jungle,” one official, who did not want to be identified, told The Outlook.

The self-proclaimed godman and his mother were brought into custody after the teen filed a complaint with the local police. Officers also arrested a friend of the mother’s who was allegedly involved in the crime.

The three have been charged under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

In India, stories about self-proclaimed godmen getting involved in horrific activities are prevalent. Many Indians accept these godmen, according to Vice, because they believe “conventional politics and religion have failed them.”

According to the site, sociologist Pranali Kakkar remarked, “As a country, we have always believed in miracles.” “We often place more trust in them than we do in our own family members. While you can pray to a god, you can have two-way communication with these so-called godmen, which gives their devotees more hope.”

In May, a self-proclaimed godman at Jaipur, India, was accused of raping at least four female worshippers while they were staying in his hermitage. Three of the women were related to each other. Shailendra Mehta, also known as “Tapasvi Baba,” was charged by all of the victims.

When one of the victims told her husband about her ordeal as he was preparing to take their daughter to the same godman, the abuse became public. Then there’s the victim. Brief News from Washington Newsday.