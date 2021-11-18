Self-driving buses and electric bikes may soon be used to transport visitors to national parks.

According to the Associated Press, innovative, environmentally friendly transportation equipment will be tested in US national parks as part of a pact inked by government officials on Wednesday.

The pledge was signed by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in an effort to improve tourist experiences and mitigate some of the environmental repercussions of a recent rise in visitation to national parks.

According to the Associated Press, national parks might see innovations like self-driving shuttle buses, electric scooter or bike stations, and charging stations for zero-emission electric cars as part of multimillion-dollar pilot initiatives funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure package.

A real-time information app is also in the works, which will provide park visitors with updates on road closures and parking, as well as directions to bus stops and rideshares for those who don’t want to drive.

These measures will most likely be applied first in Yellowstone National Park. The spike in visitors to national parks was sharpest at Yellowstone, which saw a record number of visitors this year, most likely due to people wanting to spend time outside after a year of pandemic lockdowns.

The alliance, according to Haaland, can help develop “innovations and access to public areas.”

“As the number of visitors to our national parks and public lands increases, we must be creative in our efforts to welcome people from all ZIP codes while also ensuring that these natural and cultural resources are passed on to future generations,” Haaland said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Haaland’s agency said earlier this year that it was working to replace its 20-year-old National Park Service shuttle fleet with electric vehicles. In February, for example, park authorities announced that they will use a $33 million transportation grant to install 26 electric shuttles and 27 charging stations to Zion National Park in Utah.

The combined project, according to Buttigieg, will “keep our most valued national wonders accessible and safe for all Americans.” On Wednesday, he and Haaland observed a route widening project for bicycles and pedestrians along the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

Yellowstone was the first to start a limited test of eight-passenger automated shuttles this summer. The shuttles, which traveled at a speed of 6 to 12 miles per hour and. This is a condensed version of the information.