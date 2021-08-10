Sefton students celebrating A-level results are motivated to succeed after the death of their sibling.

After a pandemic-plagued year that saw record levels of As and A*s, teenagers throughout Sefton celebrated their A-level results today.

This year, over half of all national results were A or A*, as schools relied on teacher evaluations to avoid the confusion generated by 2020’s moderating algorithm.

Sefton schools followed suit with the national pattern. More than half of the pupils at Hugh Baird College in Litherland received grades of A* to B, with 99.7% passing.

Callum Bliss, whose brother Richard drowned in the Mersey two years ago while studying for a business degree at the University of Liverpool, was one of the top achievers.

Keith, the boys’ father, said his son had “motivated him to do better” and that he, too, will pursue a business degree.

“It’s been difficult, but when you’re so motivated, you can simply focus and achieve anything,” Callum added.

Mia Hankinson was another standout student at Hugh Baird, who, like many others this year, has opted to study medicine after achieving three A*s.

“It’s been a difficult two years for everyone, and it’s good to see that literal blood, sweat, and tears are paying off, even if I still find it hard to believe,” she said.

“I’ve spent more time outside of college than in college, yet going to university at the end of it feels unreal.”

There was also success for those interested in biomedical sciences, with Theresa Irabor getting a seat at King’s College London and Ellie Burns transferring to Manchester in the hopes of pursuing a PhD.

“Young people are commonly labeled as lacking in resilience, but this is absolutely not the case with this set of students,” said Joe Poole, associate principal at Hugh Baird College. What they’ve accomplished in the previous two years is incredible, and I’m extremely proud of them.

“They’ve had to deal with repeated lockdowns, remote learning, and a great deal of disruption in their sixth-grade experience. Despite this, they are already collecting their fantastic results.

“It’s wonderful to see so many joyful and smiling faces,” says the speaker.

