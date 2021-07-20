Sefton Council will maintain funeral restrictions, including a limit on the number of persons who can attend.

Despite the lifting of restrictions across the UK, Sefton Council has indicated that social distancing and a cap of 25 individuals would remain in place at the crematoria in Southport and Thornton.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, social separation was lifted and face masks were no longer required on ‘Freedom Day.’

The council has stated that maintaining the limits is “essential” because to rising covid rates in the area.

“Throughout this tremendously painful and uniquely hard time, which has yet to end, our Cemeteries and Crematoria team has been working ceaselessly to provide as much help as possible to grieving families in the borough,” a Sefton Council spokeswoman said.

“While we completely appreciate the need for as many people as possible to pay their respects to their loved ones, COVID-19 must remain secure.

“Infection rates are continuing to rise, and the virus is spreading throughout Sefton and the wider Liverpool City Region, so it’s critical that we remain vigilant, including maintaining social distance and venue capacity limitations as needed.

“In accordance with official recommendations, all venue operators across the country must continue to follow safe work practices and take the essential precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in confined areas.

“Our chapels in Southport and Thornton each have a capacity of 25 people, with additional seating available in the chapel foyers.

“We also allow socially isolated attendees to pay their respects outside the chapel, where they can join family and loved ones in a moving homage.

“While a funeral service at this time may not be the typical send-off for a loved one, we will continue to do everything we can to assist families to arrange a more traditional memorial service at a later date.”