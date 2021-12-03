‘See You and the Dead Students Tomorrow,’ says an email sent to a Georgia principal.

An anonymous email sent to a Georgia administrator forced a high school in Burke County to close due to safety concerns, amid a wave of new violent threats being delivered to school officials around the country.

Dr. Kaveous Preston, the principal of Burke County High School, received an email on Thursday afternoon about 4:20 p.m. that read, “This is a warning that I am planning to shoot up the entire school tomorrow I already have my plan thought out but see you and the dead students tomorrow.”

School was canceled on Friday as a result of the threat.

The email is the second threat received by the high school this week.

After being warned about an anonymous post on an app warning of a disturbance on school grounds, a school administrator promptly contacted the Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday. Officials stated the intended incident had been shifted to a Sonic fast food restaurant’s drive-in.

The school stated it had taken additional precautions since then, including increasing police presence to ensure the safety of kids and teachers.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams of Burke County told The Washington Newsday that his office is cooperating with state police and federal authorities to discover if the email threat was comparable to other threats made in the area and across the state.

“We’re exchanging the email itself to see if there’s any sort of pattern or if we’re dealing with the same person or group of people,” Williams explained.

At this time, the sheriff’s deputies have no reason to believe the two events involving Burke County High School are related, but they aren’t ruling out the possibility.

The BCSO is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the email’s sender.

“All workers should be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or pertinent information to school personnel or law enforcement,” the office stated in a statement.

Even if the inquiry is still continuing, Williams told The Washington Newsday that administrators hope pupils will be able to return to school after the weekend.

"We're going to stick to our security plan and make sure we have more law enforcement people across the board."