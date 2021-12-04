See how I used Morphe 2 products to create this natural make-up look.

I was seeking for a great imitation for my favorite highlighter, which was about to run out of stock.

Although Becca’s Champagne Pop didn’t quite hit the mark with Morphe, I thought it was the perfect high-impact highlight for a night out.

Can the brand, on the other hand, dial it back to a more natural cosmetic look?

I set out to find out, primarily using Morphe 2 goods (and a light dusting of highlighter, if you use it sparingly it works in a day to day look).

I don’t claim to be a makeup artist, but this is how I felt about these natural makeup products.

The first thing I noticed about this skin tint was how pigmented it was; it was far more pigmented than I had anticipated.

It provides excellent coverage, and a little goes a long way.

I always start with a moisturizer (currently Cerave’s SA Cream), but I believe this would look great blended in with your regular moisturizer for a splash of color.

It truly brightens up your complexion, and if you’re feeling washed out (as I am, with winter weather not being the ideal time of year for luminous skin), this is a terrific way to battle it.

This is ideal if you’re a regular foundation user seeking for something less cakey. It appeals to me greatly.

It costs £16 and can be purchased here.

5/5Hide & Peek ConcealerThis is a good concealer; I prefer NARS Creamy Concealer since it provides slightly more coverage, but for the price, it’s a good buy.

It’s not cakey and effectively conceals imperfections and dark circles.

If you don’t need to conceal anything, I think this is an excellent alternative, but if you want to disguise dark circles and spots, you’ll need something bolder.

This creates a more natural appearance.

It costs £12 and can be purchased here.

4/5Wondertint Cheek to cheek “The summary has come to an end.”