Security Guard Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing Wedding Gifts

In Brisbane, Australia, a security guard employed to keep an eye on guests’ luggage for a pair of professional boxers’ wedding was caught on tape reportedly swiping gifts and notes from the couple’s wishing well.

According to 7News.com.au, Bec Rodriguez and her husband, Adrian Rodriguez, found that several of their wedding gifts were gone days after the ceremony. They said a friend contacted them to explain what they said in a card they left at the couple’s wedding reception earlier this month at Lightspace in Fortitude Valley.

Bec, also known as current bare-knuckle boxing featherweight world champion Bec Rawlings, was cited as saying, “That’s when Adrian discovered we’d never opened a card from [the buddy].”

The couple approached the venue and requested that the CCTV footage from the reception night be reviewed. A security guard allegedly stole an estimated AUD$1,050 ($770) worth of gifts from the wishing well, as well as cards and notes from guests, according to the film.

Bec explained, “It’s just the chutzpah of the guy we paid to secure our property, and he’s actually stolen it.”

“To be honest, it’s rather revolting.

She went on to say, “It’s not something you should be dealing with a week after your wedding.”

Bec further claimed that the venue’s management consented to look at the tape after she and Adrian were requested to contact their guests to see if the wishing well’s contents had been removed.

“I was enraged and upset. I was so annoyed with the process that I had to phone my guests and ask, “Did you take anything from my wishing well?” Bec described the experience as “frustrating” and “awkward.”

Bec and Adrian have reported the incident to the authorities, as advised by the venue and the security business that engaged the guard. The venue and the firm both stated that they would fully assist with the investigation.

“Unfortunately, we can’t comment because this will become a police investigation,” Lightspace stated in a statement, “but suffice to say, we empathize totally with the couple in this matter.”

“We have offered all required assistance and will continue to assist in any way we can,” they stated.

According to the couple, they have been alerted that police are investigating the incident.

According to Bec, some of the couple’s guests have joked that the alleged thief may want authorities to handle the situation.

