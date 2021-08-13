Security Experts Say Voting Machines Have Flaws That Should Be Fixed, But Votes Aren’t Stolen.

Security experts say voting machines have actual weaknesses that need to be rectified, but experts disagree, according to the Associated Press, despite assertions by former President Donald Trump and his followers that the election was stolen from him.

Security expert J. Alex Halderman stated in a sworn declaration that he found “many major security issues” in Georgia’s touchscreen voting devices that should be corrected to ensure election integrity.

Although Halderman told the Associated Press that he saw no indication that the faults were used during the 2020 election, he added that “there are major risks that politicians and the public need to be aware of” and that they need to be rectified for future elections.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The aftermath of the 2020 election shone a bright focus on voting machines, with supporters of former President Donald Trump alleging that he was cheated out of victory.

Trump supporters held rallies, posted on social media, and filed lawsuits in crucial states, frequently with bogus claims regarding Dominion Voting Systems voting equipment, under the slogan “Stop the Steal.” Almost all legal challenges to the election’s outcome have been dismissed or dropped, and numerous charges of fraud have been refuted. There is no evidence of massive fraud, according to state and federal election officials. And Dominion has retaliated with a vengeance, pursuing defamation lawsuits against prominent Trump supporters.

It’s been distressing to observe the spread of misinformation as an election security expert, said Matt Blaze, a Georgetown University professor of computer science and law. For years, he claimed, election security specialists’ concerns were ignored as inconsequential.

“All of a sudden, people are going the other way, arguing that the existence of a fault not only needs to be addressed, but it also suggests the election was rigged,” he explained. “That is also untrue.”

David Cross is a plaintiff’s attorney in a long-running litigation brought by supporters of hand-marked paper ballots. His customers’ concerns about Georgia’s electronic voting machines started well before the 2020 election, but he says they’re now trying to figure out how to reveal flaws and urge for change without inciting conspiracy theories.

It’s also aggravating to see the state “attempt to dismiss true scientific, careful evaluation of the voting equipment,” he said. This is a condensed version of the information.