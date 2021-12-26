Secrets from the Wirral’s tucked-away conservation area along a riverbank

A historic conservation area tucked away along the riverbed in one of Wirral’s most disadvantaged wards offers many mysteries and stories from a history few would recognize.

Rock Park in Rock Ferry, Wirral, is home to a number of listed structures and has ties to the peninsula’s industrial heritage.

Following the introduction of the steam ferry in the 1830s, affluent businessmen seeking to escape the bustle and stench of Liverpool’s busy docks began developing the Birkenhead area, establishing a gated community for themselves and their high-society acquaintances.

Six iconic Liverpool structures have been demolished, and what has been built in their place

The pillars of the old gates, as well as several of the Grade II listed structures from the 1830s, are still standing today.

While many people are familiar with some aspects of Rock Park’s history, there are a number of new and interesting facts to learn about.