Secondary school students are encouraged to take Covid-19 tests on a regular basis during the autumn semester.

Returning secondary school students are being advised to be tested – and, if feasible, vaccinated – to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and disrupting classes during the fall semester.

Ministers are initiating a campaign to convince parents, secondary school and college students to participate in optional asymptomatic Covid-19 testing, which will be sponsored by an Olympic champion and a TV doctor.

Attendance advisers are being sought to collaborate with local governments and multi-academy trusts in areas where absenteeism is greater than the national average.

This comes as a government expert warned that the reintroduction of music events and schools will result in a “substantial increase” in Covid-19 infections.

More effort is needed, according to unions, to guarantee that schools are maintained as safe as possible and that education is not further hindered.

Matthew Richards, an 18-year-old swimmer who won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and NHS consultant paediatrician and TV broadcaster Dr Ranj Singh have both praised the initiative.

“Make sure you test before you go back, and twice weekly – even if you don’t have symptoms,” Mr Richards advised students, “so you can get back to the things you enjoy, including competitive sports and school matches.”

Pupils in Leicestershire began returning to school this week, with the majority of English students returning in the next two weeks.

“I have every confidence that school and college staff, parents, and students will continue to work admirably together, following pragmatic measures like testing and vaccinations to minimise disruption and keep children where they belong – in the classroom,” said Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Secondary school and college students in England should be evaluated twice on-site upon their return, with lateral flow tests spaced three to five days apart, according to Department for Education (DfE) recommendations.

Pupils should then continue to test twice weekly at home until the policy is revisited at the end of September.

It comes as NHS England announced that more than half a million 16 and 17-year-olds have received their first shot, with attempts to encourage teens to get the vaccine continuing, including offering vaccine doses at pop-up clinics set up around the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend.

