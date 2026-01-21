Second Arrest Warrant for Joseph Kipkemboi Keino in Multi-Million Shilling Fraud

Joseph Kipkemboi Keino, the accused mastermind behind a large-scale scam that defrauded job seekers of over Sh12 million, is now facing a second arrest warrant after failing to appear in court. The Eldoret court issued the warrant on January 20, 2026, amid growing frustration at Keino’s continued evasion of justice.

Keino, who is accused of defrauding 18 individuals with promises of overseas employment, is said to have swindled victims between March and July 2024. The scheme, which targeted vulnerable youth in Eldoret, saw job seekers part with sums ranging from Sh300,000 to Sh1.8 million. They were promised jobs in the hospitality sector in Qatar and fruit-picking positions in Australia, but these offers turned out to be false.

Keino’s Evasive Tactics

During the court session, Principal Magistrate Kesse Cherono expressed her impatience with Keino’s repeated absences. The accused, who had previously promised to repay some of the victims as a sign of goodwill, failed to honor that commitment and has since gone “dark.” Keino allegedly cut off all communication channels, switching off his mobile phones and vacating his known residence.

The court also turned its attention to Keino’s surety, the individual who had secured his bond with a land title deed. The guarantor has been summoned to explain why Keino is missing, with a new court date set for February 9, 2026.

“This is not just a case of financial theft; it’s an exploitation of dreams,” said one victim, whose family sold ancestral land to fund their supposed overseas job. “Now, we are left with nothing but empty promises and broken hopes,” they added, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Wider Fraud Crisis in Eldoret

Keino’s case is part of a larger pattern of fraudulent recruitment schemes in the North Rift region, with other high-profile incidents such as the First Choice agency scandal and the Finland scholarship debacle casting a long shadow over the area. These scams typically prey on the desperation of young people, promising a better life abroad in exchange for hefty sums, only to vanish once the money is transferred.

Magistrate Cherono’s ruling serves as a warning to fraudsters exploiting the unemployment crisis in Eldoret. “The era of using out-of-court settlements to delay justice is over,” she said, emphasizing that Keino must be arrested and brought before the court.

For the victims, justice remains elusive as they wait for Keino’s capture, with their hard-earned Sh12 million still hanging in the balance. Until Keino is brought to justice, their financial and emotional toll remains a burden too heavy to bear.